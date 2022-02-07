Kerri Einarson and Team Canada celebrate third consecutive Scotties win

It was a three-peat on Sunday for Kerri Einarson’s rink at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Einarson’s team held off a late game rally by Krista McCarville's Northern Ontario team to take the game 9-6.

“It definitely feels pretty surreal,” Einarson. “It was hard to win it once and then again do it twice and then for a third time, that’s pretty amazing.”

Einarson, along with teammates Val Sweeting, Shannon Bichard and Briane Meilleur from Gimli, Man., were a perfect 8-0 during the round-robin before losing to Andrea Crawford’s New Brunswick rink on Friday.

“Even that game that we lost was within reach. We just missed a couple of key shots here and there and that was the turning point in that game,” Einarson said.

With the win, Einarson joins some elite curling company of three in a row Scotties winners including Manitoban Jennifer Jones, who won three times between 2008-10. Saskatchewan's Vera Pezer won titles between 1971 and 1973 and Colleen Jones of Nova Scotia won four consecutive Scotties beginning in 2001.

“This definitely is one of the top ones (wins). It was pretty special and to be among all those other amazing other teams that have repeated three times is pretty special and we are honoured to represent Canada on the world stage again,” Einarson said.

Going into the season, Einarson said her team had high hopes, but not everything went as planned.

“It’s been a bit of a rocky start,” Einarson said. “Our goal when we formed this team was to go to the Olympics and unfortunately the trials weren’t our best event and that sometimes happens so we just turned our focus to defending our title and that’s what we did.”

Up next for Einarson and Team Canada is the World Women’s Curling Championships in Prince George, B.C., which runs March 19-27.