Kevin Klein elected in Kirkfield Park; keeps seat for PCs

Kevin Klein has been elected the new MLA for Kirkfield Park, maintaining the seat for the PCs.

According to Elections Manitoba, the unofficial results show Klein has secured 2,356 votes with all polls reporting.

Klein, running with the Progressive Conservatives, beat his opponents including NDP candidate Logan Oxenham, Liberal Party candidate Rhonda Nichol, and Green Party candidate Dennis Bayomi.

With the win, Klein will make the jump from municipal to provincial politics.

He was previously the city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood from 2018 to 2022. He also ran for the mayor of Winnipeg in October, finishing third behind Glen Murray and now mayor Scott Gillingham.

Klein is filling the seat left vacant by Scott Fielding who resigned from Premier Heather Stefanson's cabinet in June and announced his departure from politics.

More details to come.