Kevin Klein elected in Kirkfield Park; keeps seat for PCs

Kevin Klein speaking at his campaign head quarters after winning the seat for Kirkfield Park. Dec. 13, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) Kevin Klein speaking at his campaign head quarters after winning the seat for Kirkfield Park. Dec. 13, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Massive U.S. storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

A massive storm blowing across the United States Tuesday spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas, left two people missing in Louisiana and saw much of the central U.S. bracing for blizzard-like conditions.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island