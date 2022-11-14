Kevin Klein nominated for Kirkfield Park by-election by Manitoba PCs

Former Winnipeg city councillor Kevin Klein is officially the Progressive Conservative candidate for the Kirkfield Park by-election.

The party announced Monday evening that he has been nominated as the candidate for the area.

The seat was left open after former cabinet minister Scott Fielding stepped away from the provincial government.

Klein most recently ran for mayor in Winnipeg, finishing third in the race.

"I'm excited to run for the opportunity to serve residents of Kirkfield Park. I will continue to advocate in this new role to help make our communities safer, help make life more affordable, support the improvements at the Grace Hospital ICE, and a more competitive economy," Klein said in a release.

Premier Heather Stefanson said she is excited to have Klein run for Kirkfield Park.

"Kevin has spent many years giving back to residents who live right here in Kirkfield Park," Stefanson said in a release. "He knows what it takes to get things done on behalf of the people he serves. I'm honoured that he chose to run for our party, I know he will be a fantastic MLA."

Klein was the city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood from 2018 to 2022.

A by-election for the riding has not been announced yet. According to provincial law, a by-election for the vacant seat must take place within six months of a vacancy unless a general election occurs first.