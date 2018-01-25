

CTV Winnipeg





A man convicted of abducting his two young children and taking them to Mexico has been released from prison.

Provincial court records indicate Kevin Maryk was released shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Maryk pleaded guilty to abduction in June of 2014, and in 2016, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his ex-wife.

Maryk’s children were abducted in the summer of 2008 and separated from their mother until 2012.

Maryk’s sentence set out a number of conditions.

He has to comply with the sex offender act, is banned from possessing weapons or firearms, and is under a probation order for the next two years that bans him from making contact with his ex-wife or children, unless he is granted access or visitation with the children in family court.

With files from Megan Benedictson