Keystone Centre in Brandon unveils installation to acknowledge reconciliation in the province

When people attend a hockey game or other event at the Keystone Centre in Brandon, they will notice a change to one of the seats.

A new orange seat called the 'Seat of Truth' was unveiled in the arena. It's in Section 112, Row K, Seat 2, and is designed as a symbol to acknowledge and bring awareness to truth and reconciliation.

"It represents the Keystone Centre's ongoing commitment to helping our region's shared history remain visible in a high public space," said Connie Lawrence, the general manager and CEO of the Keystone Centre, in a news release.

"It serves as a powerful reminder for everyone who enters the arena that understanding and respect are crucial for building a unified community."

The seat will remain empty for events and people are encouraged to reflect and acknowledge the area's history and how it was shaped.

"The Seat of Truth reminds us of the importance we all play in reconciliation locally and within our province," said Jason Gobeil, an outreach coordinator with the province, in a news release.

People can learn more about the initiative by visiting the Keystone Centre's website.