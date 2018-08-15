

CTV Winnipeg





A children’s jacket has been recalled because it poses a potential risk for kids to get caught and entangled.

The affected product is Calikids nylon waterproof shell jacket, style S1654. It has a drawstring at the bottom, comes in sizes 2T to 6Y and is sold in blue, pink, red and yellow.

The coat is being recalled because the drawstring can get caught on slides, hand rails, school bus doors and other moving objects.

The recalled item was sold in Canada from March 2016 to July 2018. As of Aug. 7, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada said that anyone who was purchased the product should take off the drawstring to prevent potential entanglement.