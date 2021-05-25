WINNIPEG -- A 54-year-old man from the Ebb and Flow First Nation has been charged after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Winnipeg woman.

On May 20, at approximately 5:25 p.m., RCMP officers from Dauphin and Ste. Rose Du Lac received a report of a kidnapping on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

RCMP allege a 44-year-old woman from Winnipeg was held against her will and sexually assaulted over a period of time at a residence in the community. The woman managed to leave the home and was taken to hospital.

Blaine Lindsay Malcolm was arrested and has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, uttering threats and assault.

Malcolm remains in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

Malcolm was set to appear in a Dauphin Court on Tuesday.

The investigation continues.