

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said two men have been charged in connection with what initially appeared to be a kidnapping but police allege was staged to get money from one of the men’s parents in China.

It happened after officers with the major crimes unit began investigating an apparent kidnapping for the purpose of extortion on Feb. 27, 2018.

Officers had information that a man had been kidnapped and that a video sent digitally to his parents in China. Police said the video was of kidnappers who demanded a large amount of money and gave a deadline.

Police with the major crimes and tech crimes units tracked down the alleged victim in the 100 block of Arden Avenue, and said he wasn’t hurt and showed no signs of duress.

Officers came to believe the crime had been staged and shifted gears on the investigation.

On March 1, 2018, Yang Xi, 31, was charged with extortion and public mischief.

Police said more than a year later, a second suspect was taken into custody for his alleged role as an accomplice.

On Tuesday, Ji Zhang, 24, was also charged with extortion and public mischief.