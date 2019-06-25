Winnipeg City Hall is going to consider the idea of allowing children between the ages of 6 to 11 to ride the bus for free.

The public works committee referred the matter to the budget process to determine the feasibility of the initiative.

A city report offered three options for the free rides: require a Peggo card or ID as proof of age, no ID needed, or offer the program to children from low-income families as part of the low-income fare plan.

The committee kept the idea alive even though the report says it will cost the city $2.4 million -- in lost revenue, annual operating costs and to buy two new buses.

Right now children under five ride for free.