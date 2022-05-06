'Kids have been through a lot': Winnipeg patrol group treats youth volunteers to paint night
After many months of restrictions and a punishing winter, a local neighbourhood patrol group treated its youngest volunteers to a very special paint night.
204 Neighbourhood Watch hosted the workshop for its Kiddie Patrol participants at Kinver Park on Thursday night.
Founder Leila Castro said they have wanted to host the event for a while, but pandemic restrictions made it difficult to plan.
But Castro said it ended up coming at an opportune time for their youth volunteers.
“The kids have been through a lot, not just the pandemic, but even the nasty weather over the past three weeks, and we were thinking it's high time for them now,” Castro said.
“As we all know, painting is therapeutic. It's a normalization activity. They deserve that kind of activity, you know, to relax.”
Nine-year-old Gav Gonsalves has been coming with his parents to 204 Neighbourhood Watch’s Kiddie Patrol since he was three.
He said he likes helping his mom and dad make his community safer.
“We can help them find like dangerous things that can harm other people, like syringes and drugs, so we can help the environment and other people not get hurt,” he said.
He was one of 27 kids who participated in the workshop led by a professional artist. They are all active volunteers with the watch.
Afterwards, kids went on a safe walk, which served as a mock patrol of the neighbourhood. Castro said the experience will help kids learn about the organization’s work and advocacy. They capped it off with a pizza party.
“These are young volunteers and of course, in the future, they will be the ones to continue what we have started,” Castro said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on jubilee balcony
Buckingham Palace on Friday answered the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Two-thirds of small business owners close to burnout, despite pandemic restrictions easing
After more than two years of rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, capacity restrictions, and supply chain disruptions, half of small business owners report difficulty coping with mental health challenges.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Highway 1 closed after collision near Sintaluta: RCMP
The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed after a motor vehicle collision about three kilometres west of Sintaluta, RCMP said.
-
Parts of Saskatchewan Drive closed as emergency crews battle house fire on Montreal Street
Regina Fire said a large blaze involving two homes on the 1600 block of Montreal Street Friday morning is now under control, with crews continuing to monitor “hot spots”.
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Conservative leadership hopeful says he was disqualified despite meeting requirements
A Saskatchewan business owner says while he met the requirements to officially join the federal Conservative leadership race, a clerical issue ended his hopes of leading the party.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Oilers take long route from Edmonton to L.A., avoiding COVID-19 testing
Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the club opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California.
-
Submachine gun banned in the U.S. seized in Edmonton
A MAC-10 submachine gun has been seized along with two other guns, and two men are facing charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler (but not cold) this weekend
The city hit 23 C on Thursday. But, it could be a while before we get back into the 20s. We'll see temperatures basically hold steady through today. We're around 12 C this morning and probably won't get much warmer than 15 C this afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs another 17 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate
Ontario is reporting another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate.
-
Ontario Liberals say they would re-introduce Grade 13 on an optional basis
The Ontario Liberals would reintroduce an optional Grade 13 to allow students to catch up on learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, leader Steven Del Duca said on the campaign trail Friday.
-
Bus driver who had just left her bus killed by out-of-control car in Hamilton, Ont.
A bus driver in Hamilton, Ont., has been hit and killed by a car just moments after stepping off her bus.
Calgary
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Calgary's largest used book sale fundraiser returns after pandemic hiatus
Roughly 150,000 used books are up for grabs as the Calgary Reads Big Book Sale is back and child literacy programs in the city are set to benefit.
-
Oettinger posts 29-save shutout for Stars in 2-0 win over Flames to even series
Goaltender Jake Oettinger's 29-save shutout led the Dallas Stars to a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday to even their playoff series 1-1.
Montreal
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
-
Montreal police arrest alleged serial jewel thief, a 50-year-old man
A man has been arrested for allegedly being a serial jewel thief, breaking into stores in the Montreal area last year, including one in Kirkland where police say he and an accomplice - who hasn't yet been found - made off with hundreds of thousands' worth in goods.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices reach record high in Ottawa
An industry analyst says there is no relief at the pumps in sight for motorists, with prices expected to rise to at least $2 a litre over the next two weeks.
-
Nearly 50 per cent of Ottawa residents working from home
Statistics Canada says 48.8 per cent of Ottawa employees were working either partly or exclusively from home last month, including federal public servants.
-
City committee set to debate 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
The finance and economic development committee will hold a special meeting today to discuss the next phase of the revitalization of Lansdowne Park, which includes a new event centre, new north-side stands for TD Place and 1,200 new residential units.
Atlantic
-
Prince Edward Island lifts COVID-19 mask mandate for most public indoor places
Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places in Prince Edward Island. Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says she still strongly recommends that residents keep masking, especially in places where physical distancing can't be maintained.
-
Halifax police launch special tip line to report gun violence after shootings
Halifax Regional Police have launched a tip line specifically designed for people to share information on violent crime within the community.
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Teen charged after police officers reportedly injured in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have charged a 17-year-old girl after a reported altercation in Cambridge led to officers getting injured.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Fatal Vancouver police-involved shooting on Downtown Eastside being investigated by IIO
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not good enough': Critics blast B.C.'s plan to investigate repeat offenders
In April, the B.C. Urban Mayors' Caucus wrote to Attorney General David Eby, urging the government to take action to address offenders who are repeatedly arrested and released.
-
Investigation underway after cougar kittens found beheaded on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two dead cougar kittens were found without their heads and paws on Vancouver Island.
-
NEW
NEW | North Saanich to sell Panorama recreation centre to CRD for $10
The District of North Saanich, B.C., is hoping to sell the 6.4-hectare Panorama recreation centre property to the CRD for just $10.