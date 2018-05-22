

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s 36th annual Kidfest kicks off on June 7 and runs until June 10.

This year’s event will include activities such as artist and audience workshops, trapeze workshops for kids eight and up, and a Franco Fun Day on June 7. There will also be over 24 activity centres for kids to make crafts and learn.

Throughout the festival, the Manitoba Theatre for Young People will be featuring two shows, Plastique and Ruloops.

The full lineup of entertainers for this year’s Kidsfest can be found on the event’s website.

The gate price is $16 with a 10 per cent discount with the purchase of four or more tickets. Children under 24 months get in for free and kids under 12 only pay once for the entire festival if they keep their wristbands on.

Tickets can be purchased at any Winnipeg Safeway or on Eventbrite.