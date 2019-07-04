Kiefer Sutherland is known around the world for his roles on hits like 24 and Designated Survivor, but it was another role -- as an accomplished musician -- that brought him to Winnipeg Thursday.

Sutherland's latest album ‘Reckless and Me’ is a country music record featuring ten songs written mostly by Sutherland himself.

"When you are writing songs, and they are personal songs," Sutherland told CTV News Thursday, "You end up telling personal stories I would never have told in an interview."

He's been telling those stories to music fans around the world.

Having just completed a number of shows across Europe, Sutherland is back in North America and starting the Canadian leg of his tour in Winnipeg at the Club Regent Event Centre.

Sutherland said he has been enjoying his time on stage, and hasn't charted out exactly where he next wants to take his musical career.

"That's maybe been my secret weapon," said Sutherland. "There is no agenda. I'm not trying to sell a billion records, and I'm not trying to sell out stadiums. We love playing. It's as simple as that."

