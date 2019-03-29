

CTV Winnipeg





Kildonan Place has made good on its promise to donate money it received over asking price for an in-demand winter wonderland.

Early in March, the mall posted its Santa display for sale on Kijiji for $2,000, after it had been used for 10 seasons and was set to be replaced.

After receiving a number of offers for ‘Santa’s Christmas Cabin’, the mall decided to take bids for the set and said any additional funds over the $2,000 it received would go to charity.

On Friday the mall said the set sold for $7,000, and a $5,000 cheque was presented to the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation.

Kildonan Place said the set will be used in a shopping centre in Saskatchewan.