Kilogram of suspected meth, cocaine found during traffic stop in Portage la Prairie

A 44-year-old man is facing drug-related charges after about a kilogram of suspected meth and cocaine were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Portage la Prairie, Man.

RCMP made the stop on Fisher Avenue East on Monday.

According to Mounties, the driver refused to identify himself and was arrested.

The driver and vehicle were searched. Police say they found a large amount of cash and about one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

Officers say the driver was identified and was found to be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police said Wednesday he remained in custody.

An RCMP investigation is ongoing.