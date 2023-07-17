'Kind of barbaric': Horse dies of injury during rodeo in Selkirk

A Manitoba woman says she left the Selkirk rodeo shaken after she saw a horse receive a fatal injury at the event over the weekend.

Janice King said she was at the Triple S Fair and Rodeo on Saturday and was taking in the rodeo in the evening. The first event of the night was bronc riding. King said when the third horse was released from the chute, the worst happened.

"As soon as the gate was open, he just came out, he flipped backwards, threw the rider off and then as he was trying to get up, stumbling on three legs. It was his back right leg that was just snapped," said King.

She said the horse eventually fell to the ground, was covered in a tarp and loaded onto a tractor, which pulled it to the back.

In a statement from the St. Andrews St. Clements Agricultural Society – which helps put on the rodeo – the organization confirmed the horse broke its leg while participating.

"Recognizing the gravity of the situation, veterinary care was provided immediately by qualified veterinarian. After thorough assessment, and in the interest of the horses' well-being, the veterinarian made the difficult but humane decision to euthanize the horse," the society said.

King said the incident is now scarred in her mind and can only imagine how others, including the children at the event, are feeling after witnessing what happened.

"I couldn't watch. I went away from it and then other people started leaving as well," said King.

After leaving the grandstand, she said she saw people crying and others who were visibly angry by what happened.

King hadn't been to the rodeo for a number of years and this wasn't what she was expecting when she returned.

"I wish I wasn't even there. I love horses and I love to watch barrel racing and pole weaving, but these ones are kind of barbaric…I'm ashamed that I was there."

Kaitlyn Mitchell, director of legal advocacy with Animal Justice, said bronc riding is known to cause injuries to the horses that participate.

"This incident is tragic, but it is hardly surprising,” Mitchell said in a statement. "Bucking competitions cause suffering and distress to horses, putting them at risk of injury and death all for the sake of entertainment."

King doesn't plan on ever attending a rodeo again and hopes changes are made to end events like the bronc riding for the safety of the horses.

The society said their hearts go out to the horses' owners and everyone who was involved.

"Safety and animal welfare remain our utmost priorities," the society said in its statement.