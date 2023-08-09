Kinew lays out fiscal plans for NDP if elected; pledges no increase to PST

A balanced budget during their first term of government. That is what Wab Kinew promised Wednesday if the Manitoba NDP forms government in the next provincial election.

The Manitoba NDP leader laid out the beginnings of the party’s fiscal plan saying the province needs to balance the books.

“The economic horse pulls the social cart,” Kinew said during a news conference Wednesday. “The reason why we need to balance the books in Manitoba is because if the provincial government doesn’t balance the books, then we’re always going to go back to those hard-working people in scrubs and high-vis gear and ask them for more and more.”

Kinew said his government plans on keeping the 50 per cent education property tax rebate, but wants to make some changes to how it is given out.

“I think we can just take the money off the top of your property tax bill at the start of the year and save you money each and every month.”

He noted this plan would also save millions on sending cheques out and that money would go back into funding for education.

The PST was also a talking point for Kinew, who said if he is in charge, the PST will not rise.

“The reason why I don’t like raising a tax like the PST is because it hits the middle-income and lower-income people the most.”

He is also promising a middle-class tax cut if the NDP are elected.

To get to these fiscal goals, Kinew said the government needs to be smarter about investments at the provincial level – pointing to things like finding efficiencies at Shared Health and the use of out-of-province consultants.

Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor in political studies at the University of Manitoba, said Wednesday’s announcement from Kinew was a step to try to bring back some middle-class voters to the NDP side.

“They want to get swing voters back that they lost to Brian Pallister back in 2016. They want to bring those voters back, but they also want to defend themselves against the attack advertisements that will be happening this fall,” said Adams.

He said Kinew’s comments on things like the PST – which Adams classifies as a “lightning rod issue” – are showing Manitobans that he is committed to being fiscally responsible.

“He’s making the statement today to say that if the PCs are attacking him as being a tax and spend type of leader of the NDP, that he’s got commitments that will go against that tax and spend view. But I would say the NDP sometimes is able to fiscally run a province.”

Adams believes it’s going to be middle-class voters that will determine the election, especially those living in South Winnipeg.

“So when you see statements by Wab Kinew, think about what South Winnipeg voters and how they will be appealed to by the statement and also, specifically, Winnipeg women. We know that Winnipeg women, many of them moved over to the PCs and they’ve moved away according to the recent polls.”

Speaking Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Cliff Cullen responded to the NDP’s announcement, thanking them for now supporting work that the PCs are already doing.

He noted the NDP previously voted against plans that would help Manitobans and called the announcement a stunt.

“If you look at our Q1 results, we’ve got more Manitobans working than ever before, we’ve got the lowest unemployment rate in the country and we have the fastest growing economy in the country as well,” said Cullen, who says the government has been able to lower taxes for Manitobans.

He said the NDP is not interested in growing the economy and creating jobs and that Manitobans should vote against Kinew and the NDP this fall.

Manitobans will be going to the polls on Oct. 3.