Kinew offers Manitoba as place of refuge to people fleeing Gaza conflict in letter to Trudeau
Premier Wab Kinew is offering up Manitoba as a place for people to seek refuge who are fleeing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, Kinew said he is concerned with what is happening in Gaza and the impact it is having on "children and civilians" in the region.
He told Trudeau he supported Canada's vote for a ceasefire at the United Nations, but said more needs to be done.
"Canada should bring refugees in from the region," Kinew wrote in the letter. "Manitoba is willing to take in those seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and provide them with the sanctuary and support they require."
Kinew said putting steps in place to provide sanctuary would help with Canada's humanitarian aid.
The premier also suggests those seeking refuge can also return to the region in the future.
"Our goal is not to facilitate further displacement of people, but rather to respond to the current humanitarian crisis with compassion and to help those whose lives are at risk from war and starvation."
The war broke out after Hamas launched an attack against Israel on Oct. 7. Since then, 80 per cent of Gaza's population has been displaced and more than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, becomes law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday, becoming law on Friday.
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
Israeli troops on Friday mistakenly shot to death three hostages in a battle-torn neighborhood of Gaza City, and an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian journalist in the south of besieged territory.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
Federally regulated workplaces must now provide free menstrual products
Workers at all federally regulated workplaces will be able to access free menstrual products while on the job starting Friday, a move the government called a big step towards workplace gender equity.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
AGING IN CANADA We need to rethink how neighbourhoods are built for the sake of our growing senior population: experts
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for felony child neglect by a judge who chastised her for abdicating her responsibilities as a parent.
Regina
-
Regina councillor swears while blasting colleagues for cancelled waterslide elevator
After a decision to axe a planned waterslide elevator intended to assist kids with disabilities, a Regina city councillor had her microphone turned off as she expressed outrage about the reversal.
-
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.
-
Regina man says he 'wanted to send a message' but didn't intend to kill fellow inmate
A Regina man has been sentenced to six and a half years in a federal institution in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Saskatoon
-
Ice alchemists work their magic at curling Grand Slam in Saskatoon
As the Grand Slam of Curling continues at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, a small but mighty team of ice technicians is keeping the playing surface at world-class standards — with the help of local experts.
-
Saskatoon Salvation Army kettle campaign sees donations drop by half
You don’t need to tell Salvation Army Lieutenant Derek Kerr about declining donations. He sees it every day.
-
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
Edmonton
-
Police plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps next week: human rights group
Edmonton police plan to clear 134 structures at eight homeless camps in the city's core just days before Christmas, according to a local human rights advocate.
-
Mike Stelter back from U.S. cancer treatment with goal to bring therapy to Canada
Mike Stelter is back from the United States after receiving a cancer treatment that will hopefully be available in Canada soon thanks to the foundation formed in his son Ben's memory.
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions on QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on Alberta's QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
-
Man sought in distraction-style break and enter in Markham seen in video sneaking into home, going room to room
York Regional Police have released video showing a suspect sneaking into a Markham home and going room to room during what they described as a distraction-style break-and-enter.
-
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions on QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on Alberta's QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
-
Woman who embezzled more than $500K from Calgary company sentenced
A Calgary woman who was charged after embezzling more than $500,000 of her company's funds has been convicted and sentenced to jail.
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
'It's unjust': Parents worry report cards won't be in on time for Que. CEGEP application deadline
Some parents of children in is concerned because the application deadline for CEGEP is March 1 and the Federation of CEGEPs said that deadline will not change.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Ottawa
-
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
School board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against OCDSB
School board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth has filed a human rights complaint against the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and her fellow board members.
-
Police respond to multiple crashes on Hwy. 416 and Hwy. 417 Friday morning
Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists to slow down and adjust their speeds to the conditions today, due to icy road conditions.
Atlantic
-
Storm lined up for the Maritimes for third Monday in a row
For the third consecutive week, a stronger low-pressure system with significant weather will impact the Maritimes on a Monday.
-
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
-
Halifax mayor says New Year's levee 'doesn't feel right' amid homelessness crisis
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has cancelled the city's New Year's Day levee, saying it doesn't feel right to stage the celebration with a homeless encampment right in front of city hall.
Kitchener
-
Rare orange lobster found in Kitchener, Ont.
A seafood market in Kitchener, Ont. is looking for a new home for a rare crustacean.
-
WRDSB trustee's case against board dismissed
A panel of three judges has dismissed Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustee Mike Ramsay’s request for a judicial review into the board’s decision to suspend and censure him last summer.
-
Car drives into Waterloo home
A car hit a home on Dorset Street in Waterloo on Friday.
Vancouver
-
RCMP sergeant charged after incident at Coquitlam detachment
An RCMP sergeant has been charged in connection with an alleged incident that unfolded at the Coquitlam detachment over two calendar days last year.
-
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
-
'13 days until Christmas, when an alarm started to beep': Surrey RCMP use poetry to share news about break-in
Police in Surrey caught a would-be thief attempting to steal donated toys from a non-profit in the city Tuesday morning, and they chose to share the news Friday in the form of a poem.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police flag growing 'ghost gun' trend, prompting call for firmer rules
Police are flagging a growing number of untraceable guns in homes and on the streets of B.C.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
-
Permanent drug-inhalation site opens in Victoria
A permanent drug-inhalation site has opened in downtown Victoria, in what health authorities say is the first indoor facility of its kind in North America.