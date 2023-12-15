WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Kinew offers Manitoba as place of refuge to people fleeing Gaza conflict in letter to Trudeau

    Wab Kinew

    Premier Wab Kinew is offering up Manitoba as a place for people to seek refuge who are fleeing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

    In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, Kinew said he is concerned with what is happening in Gaza and the impact it is having on "children and civilians" in the region.

    He told Trudeau he supported Canada's vote for a ceasefire at the United Nations, but said more needs to be done.

    "Canada should bring refugees in from the region," Kinew wrote in the letter. "Manitoba is willing to take in those seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and provide them with the sanctuary and support they require."

    Kinew said putting steps in place to provide sanctuary would help with Canada's humanitarian aid.

    The premier also suggests those seeking refuge can also return to the region in the future.

    "Our goal is not to facilitate further displacement of people, but rather to respond to the current humanitarian crisis with compassion and to help those whose lives are at risk from war and starvation."

    The war broke out after Hamas launched an attack against Israel on Oct. 7. Since then, 80 per cent of Gaza's population has been displaced and more than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News