Kinew offers Manitoba as place of refuge to people fleeing Gaza conflict in letter to Trudeau

Premier Wab Kinew is offering up Manitoba as a place for people to seek refuge who are fleeing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, Kinew said he is concerned with what is happening in Gaza and the impact it is having on "children and civilians" in the region.

He told Trudeau he supported Canada's vote for a ceasefire at the United Nations, but said more needs to be done.

"Canada should bring refugees in from the region," Kinew wrote in the letter. "Manitoba is willing to take in those seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and provide them with the sanctuary and support they require."

Kinew said putting steps in place to provide sanctuary would help with Canada's humanitarian aid.

The premier also suggests those seeking refuge can also return to the region in the future.

"Our goal is not to facilitate further displacement of people, but rather to respond to the current humanitarian crisis with compassion and to help those whose lives are at risk from war and starvation."

The war broke out after Hamas launched an attack against Israel on Oct. 7. Since then, 80 per cent of Gaza's population has been displaced and more than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed.