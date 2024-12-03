Kinew to make State of the Province address

Premier Wab Kinew is set to make his second State of the Province address on Tuesday.

Kinew will be giving the speech at 12:45 p.m. in front of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce at the RBC Convention Centre.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, Kinew’s State of the Province will provide insights on the last year and share his vision moving forward.

Hundreds of business and community leaders are expected to attend.

This is a developing story. More details to come.