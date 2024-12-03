WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Kinew to make State of the Province address

    Wab Kinew
    Share

    Premier Wab Kinew is set to make his second State of the Province address on Tuesday.

    Kinew will be giving the speech at 12:45 p.m. in front of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce at the RBC Convention Centre.

    According to the Chamber of Commerce, Kinew’s State of the Province will provide insights on the last year and share his vision moving forward.

    Hundreds of business and community leaders are expected to attend.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News