Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew said he’s worried the Pallister government is getting ready to cut funding to CancerCare Manitoba.

A news release from the Manitoba NDP says Kinew tabled a document at question period on Monday that shows the government plans to conduct a “value-for-money review” of the agency.

“Cancer has touched every family in our province – we need quality, fast treatment. Pallister’s review is not focused on the quality of care cancer patients receive and instead focuses on cutting costs,” said Kinew in the release.

“This is yet another expensive, outside consultant review that allows Pallister to cut treatment, cancel program and fire health care workers.”

On Oct. 29 the province put out a request for proposals for an operational review of CancerCare, which will be awarded in January 2019. According to the request, the review will examine the agency’s operational efficiency; fiscal performance; management approaches and processes; fiscal decision-making and board of governance.

“We want the assurance that we are doing the absolute best job we can in terms of management, administration and operations, so that we can address issues like wait times for cancer care,” said Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Cameron Friesen.

According to Friesen, CancerCare Manitoba supports the review.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing