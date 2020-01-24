WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg is catching Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo fever.

The weekly bingo game is selling a record number of cards after its jackpot eclipsed the half million dollar mark.

People are trying to get their hands on the cards, but they are sold out almost everywhere.

The televised bingo game runs every week on Saturday. The jackpot as of Friday sits at $570,000.

The giant prize is sparking interest as several first time bingo players told CTV News they will be joining in on the action.

Raj Phangureh has been running the bingo for 10 years and never imagined the jackpot could get so high.

"It's mind blowing, it's absolutely mind blowing. The sales are incredible as well. This is beyond any expectation we ever had," said Phangureh, adding over the last 16 weeks card sales have been growing by 15 per cent.

"It's got us extremely busy. Our printer can't keep up with the demand, so we are getting deliveries every couple of weeks instead of once a year."

Due to popular demand, many stores have sold out of cards.

"Sold out so fast every week. We just sold out all of the tickets in two hours last week," said Zimo Zhang, who is an attendant at the Lottery Centre.

The game this week is so popular, that there aren't enough cards to go around.

"We actually have to get these printed professionally, folded professionally, glued professionally and they have to conform to LGC standards before we put them out the door," said Phangureh.

He feels all the extra stress is worth it if it means helping more charities.

"The money we are getting from this, I hope we can actually get quite a few more charities to support and causes that we can start ourselves."

An estimated 40,000 cards have been sold for Saturday's game.

CTV News has made several calls trying to find cards and only one pack of cards are still for sale.