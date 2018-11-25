

Keila DePape





Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo has overhauled its procedures after an error in last week’s show left the $372,000 winnings in limbo.

On Saturday, host Kathy Kenndey addressed the mistake, in which ball B2 was missing from the table.

Kennedy said staff noticed the error too late into the show to do anything about it.

After the game, she said staff found the ball in the blower, adding the ball was in play and could have been drawn.

Kinsmen will hold the jackpot—the largest in Kinsmen’s history— until the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority (LGCA) concludes its investigation.

In the meantime, Kinsmen took to Facebook to share what it’s doing to ensure this never happens again.

KINSMAN LAYS OUT NEW PROCEDURES

In all future broadcasts, Kinsmen said the bingo caller, normally Kathy Kennedy, will be solely responsible for loading balls onto the rack before the broadcast, which will now be recorded and kept on file.

The bingo caller will also need to verify the chute is empty before starting the blower.

Because of customer feedback, Kinsmen said it will start recording the wide overhead shot while the camera is zoomed on the current ball being pulled. Camera angles will also be changed to give people a better view of the table.

Telephone operators will review the tray before games can begin. And from now on, they will be in constant communication with in-studio staff.

Once games are over, Kinsmen said the host will take out the balls to show they were all in play during the game. If there’s no time in the show, it said this will be done off-air and recorded.

Finally, if a problem arises during the broadcast or soon after, a Kinsmen representative will record whatever evidence they can on a cell phone to show the issue and any solutions.

MAKING AMENDS

In Saturday’s show featuring a $17,000 jackpot, Kennedy apologized to players for the mistake.

“You have to know ladies and gentleman, we have certainly done everything in our power to try and rectify and prevent this sort of unfortunate incident from happening again,” she said.

The LGCA said it has never investigated Kinsmen for an incident like this during their decades-long broadcast.