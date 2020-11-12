WINNIPEG -- There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Kitchen Craft facility in Winnipeg.

MasterBrand, which runs the facility, confirmed to CTV News in an email that 29 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last month.

"We have notified associates who may have been in close contact with these individuals and out of an abundance of caution we have 60 associates currently isolating and monitoring for symptoms," the email said.

The company said production has also been paused in parts of the facility so deep cleaning and sanitization can be done.

"The health and wellbeing of all our Kitchen Craft associates and the communities in which we live and work is critically important."

MasterBrand said since the start of the pandemic, enhanced protocols have been in place at all facilities and noted that all Winnipeg employees are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.