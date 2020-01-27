WINNIPEG -- A community health centre scaled back operations over the weekend and cancelled its Monday morning appointments, after a water main break on Portage Avenue Friday cut off its water service.

Nicole Chammartin, executive director of Klinic Community Health Centre, said they’re hoping the city will be able to hook them up to a temporary water supply so they can fully reopen Monday afternoon.

She said she’s still unclear on what caused the break.

“The last we heard from the City of Winnipeg, they’re still trying to understand what happened, so we still don’t know an ETA on when it will be repaired.”

Chammartin said they had to bring in water over the weekend for employees and volunteers who work Klinic’s 24/7 crisis lines.

“It was hard on the staff, for sure,” she said. “We were sending in a lot of pizza and doughnuts and bottled water. And they were great, staff and volunteers on the crisis line really stepped up, like they always do.”

She said some services were unavailable during a drop-in clinic Saturday, including lab services, and all appointments scheduled before 12 p.m. on Monday were cancelled.

Chammartin said people who have appointments can find updates on potential cancellations through the Twitter account, or by calling the front desk at 204-784-4090. She said crisis lines are always open.