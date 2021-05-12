WINNIPEG -- A 70-year-old man had a knife pointed at him and a car trunk closed on his head while he was attempting to stop the theft of his flower pots.

According to Winnipeg police, the incident took place on May 9 at 7 p.m.in the Kern Park neighbourhood.

Officers allege the man saw two people – a man accompanied by a woman – taking his flower pots from his yard and putting them into a car.

When he tried to stop the theft, police allege the man closed the car's trunk on the victim’s head and pointed a knife at him. The two people then drove away with the flowers, police said.

On May 11, police arrested a 40-year-old man, who is facing robbery-related charges. He was released on a notice to appear in court.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested and released with no charges.