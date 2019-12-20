WINNIPEG -- During the busy Christmas rush, tidying up seems like a constant chore, and the temptation to scoop up wrapping paper and other holiday debris and chuck it into your recycling bin can be strong.

The City of Winnipeg says it’s important to follow recycling guidelines and keep certain items out of your blue bin.

In an interview Friday on CTV Morning Live, Mark Kinsley, the city’s waste diversion supervisor, admitted it can be tough to keep recycling rules straight. But he has some advice for making it all make sense.

“We always remind people, when it doubt, find out. Go to the website. Check our list. It’s very important to know what’s acceptable in the municipality where you live,” said Kinsley.

Kinsley says Christmas wrap isn’t acceptable for recycling, a fact which surprises a lot of people.

“There’s so many kinds, the foil, the plastic. With the paper kind, there’s so many dyes in it that it makes it hard for them to remove that and when it gets mixed in with other paper, when they try to make new paper,” said Kinsley.

The city’s list of items that don’t belong in your recycling includes:

Ribbon and wrapping paper

Foam packaging (Styrofoam)

Gift bags

Plastic bags

Christmas lights, light strands

Toys

Disposable cutlery and dishes

The following items are permitted in your recycling:

Empty cardboard gift boxes

Paper greeting cards (without foam, glitter, glue or other non-paper items attached)

Rigid plastic packaging (remove and recycle cardboard inserts)

Empty food and beverage containers

Extra recycling can be taken to any 4R Winnipeg Depot or community recycling location for free. Extra garbage can only be taken to the 4R Winnipeg Depot at 1777 Brady Road, for a fee. Residents can also contact 311 to arrange a special pickup of garbage, for a fee.

For more information on what you can and cannot recycle, visit the City's water and waste webpage.