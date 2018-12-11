

CTV Winnipeg





With Christmas only two weeks away, many last-minute shoppers will likely opt for the reliable gift card as their purchase of choice, and Manitobans are being reminded there are rules to keep in mind to get the most out of this product.

The Manitoba Consumer Protection Office is reminding Manitobans that gift cards don’t expire, though there is an exception for cards that offer a specific item or service, like a manicure or massage. They can also expire if they are given for free through events such as promotions or raffles.

The office also notes that anyone buying a gift card can’t be charged an added fee, unless the card is being personalized or replaced.

Any businesses that sell gift cards have to disclose any conditions, limitations or restrictions related to the gift card, as well as how to check the card’s balance.

The office recommends that people keep their purchase receipt and put the gift card in a safe place because they can be hard to replace. They also suggest, if possible, to register the card on the business’s website or load it onto the app.

Prepaid cards from banks and credit card networks are regulated by the federal government, so they are governed by a different set of rules than gift cards. Shoppers are advised to read the terms and conditions and learn which fees they may be charged before buying a prepaid card.

Any businesses that don’t follow the rules related to gift cards are subject to a penalty that ranges from $1000 to $20,000.