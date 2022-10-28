Koats for Kids in need of more winter gear

Koats for Kids, an initiative that helps keeps kids warm during the frigid Winnipeg temperatures, is in need of some more winter gear.

According to the United Way, Koats for Kids is currently quite low on jackets for boys and girls sized 6/6x. The program also needs winter boots of all sizes for men, women, and children; ski pants, especially for boys and girls sized 10 to 12; and mittens, particularly large (adult) sizes.

Koats for Kids is an initiative that allows Winnipeggers to donate their new and gently used children’s winter gear. Though the focus of the program is on outerwear for kids, it also distributes coats and accessories to adults when possible.

A full list of donation locations can be found online.

Koats for Kids asks that all donated coats are clean, in good condition and have zippers that work.

This season’s Koats for Kids campaign runs until Jan. 26, 2023.