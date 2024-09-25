Koats for Kids looking for winter gear as it launches 2024 campaign

Koats for Kids has officially launched its 2024 campaign, and this season it needs some cold weather outerwear to keep kids comfortable.

The initiative, which is in its 35th year, helps to keep Winnipeg kids warm by providing them with winter gear.

“The reality is that our winters are cold and if kids don’t have a snowsuit or a winter jacket, good mitts and boots to help keep them warn, the risk of frostbite is real and we don’t want to see any child go through something like that,” said Melissa Burgess with the United Way Winnipeg.

For this year’s campaign, Koats for Kids is seeking donations of new and gently used coats, boots, hats, mitts, scarves and ski pants.

Burgess noted that they tend to have a strong need for items for boys, especially jackets and ski pants from size five to 12.

She added that they also need warm, water-proof mittens, as well as boots.

“Our shelves are full, but we know in about a month’s time all of these items that you see here now will be gone and out into the community,” Burgess said.

Those who have winter gear to donate can drop off the items at several locations, including several Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stations and Access Storage locations. A full list can be found online.

Koats for Kids only accepts orders from Winnipeg schools, daycares, non-profits or social service organizations. Those needing winter gear should ask their local organization to make a request on your behalf.

The campaign is also looking for volunteers to help sort donations, fill orders, and repair any damaged items.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.