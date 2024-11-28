Kopitar, Rittich lead the Kings' rebound for a 4-1 win over NHL-leading Jets
David Rittich made 13 saves in his 100th career victory, and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
Phillip Danault and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Adrian Kempe added an empty-net goal for the Kings.
Gabriel Vilardi scored against his former team for the Jets, who have lost four of seven since their 15-1-0 start to the season. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots in the fourth game on Winnipeg's six-game trip.
Rittich was Hellebuyck's backup for the 2022-23 Jets.
Kopitar redirected Kempe's shot from the point on the power play just 1:52 in. Danault then skated unimpeded across Winnipeg's goal mouth in the second for his second goal of the season, ending a 10-game drought.
Two minutes later, Vilardi lifted a rebound nine seconds into a power play for Winnipeg's first goal.
But early in the third, Fiala flung a puck toward the net and got credit for his eighth goal when it banked in off Haydn Fleury's skate. Los Angeles' Swiss forward ended an eight-game goal drought.
Takeaways
Jets: The offensive powerhouse struggled mightily against Los Angeles' disciplined defensive effort, managing a season-low 14 shots. Winnipeg's early-season goal production probably wasn't sustainable, but the Jets have scored just three combined goals in their four losses over the past two weeks.
Kings: A much-needed rebound performance after their humiliating 7-2 loss to cellar-dwelling San Jose.
Key moment
Former Kings forward Rasmus Kupari was awarded a penalty shot early in the second period, but Rittich stopped it comfortably with an outstretched pad.
Key stat
Winnipeg hadn't recorded fewer than 20 shots in any game this season, but the Kings excel at limiting opponents' chances.
Up next
The Jets visit Vegas on Friday, while the Kings drive down to Anaheim on Friday morning for the post-Thanksgiving Freeway Faceoff.
