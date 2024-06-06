Krispy Kreme announces Winnipeg opening date

Krispy Kreme has announced when it will start slinging glazed doughnuts at its first Winnipeg location.

The doughnut chain says doors will open June 18 at the new Sterling Lyon Parkway location.

According to the company, the 4,600-square-foot Hot Light Theatre Shop lets guests witness the entire doughnut making experience from dough to oven to glaze.

Krispy Kreme says it has a slate of activities planned for guests on opening day. Staff will give away 12 golden tickets, each redeemable for a free dozen glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

The first person in line will also have the honour of turning on the new location’s famous Hot Light, which tells hungry customers when doughnuts are fresh from the oven, and will win a golden ticket.

Everyone who visits on opening day will also get a free glazed doughnut, and a chance to take home Krispy Kreme merch.

The company says it will also treat Winnipeggers to ‘a series of special surprise doughnut drops across the city’ in the lead-up to the grand opening.