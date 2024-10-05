Kyle Connor scores winner for Jets in 3-2 pre-season win over Flames

CALGARY -

The Winnipeg Jets prevailed 3-2 over the Calgary Flames in Friday's final dress rehearsal for the NHL regular season for both clubs.

Kyle Connor scored the late game-winner after a hard push by the Flames to tie the game early in the third.

Both clubs expressed satisfaction with her performances in their pre-season finales, although the Jets could feel more content having beaten the Flames in two straight games to go home with a 3-2-1 pre-season record.

"We definitely accomplished what we set out in pre-season here to feel ready and touch on all aspects of the game," Connor said.

"There's a lot of new system stuff as well, power play, PK, and we're going to continue to build on that."

Nino Niederreiter scored his third goal in two games and Colin Miller also scored for the Jets.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots in his third game of the pre-season.

His Flames counterpart Dan Vladar made 14 saves in his fourth appearance.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Mikael Backlund scored their first goals of the pre-season for Calgary, which went 5-2-1 in tune-ups.

Both rosters resembled opening-day lineups, although the Flames rested winger Blake Coleman and newly-signed defenceman Tyson Barrie.

Niederreiter also scored twice in a 5-2 win over the visiting Flames on Wednesday.

"It's great to get on the board in pre-season," said Niederreiter. "Hopefully that carries over to the regular season, but I mean I'm trying to go to the net and a get a greasy goal and glad it went in again."

Miller scored three goals in three pre-season games.

Calgary trailed 2-0 after two sluggish periods, but brought more spark to start the third when Huberdeau and Backlund struck in a span of three minutes 23 seconds.

The Flames outshot Winnipeg 13-2 in the first 10 minutes of the third period, but Connor gathered a loose puck off an offensive-zone draw and beat Vladar from a sharp angle at 16:51.

Connor then took a holding penalty with 92 seconds left in the game, but the Flames couldn't generate an equalizer.

"I thought we were really good at controlling the middle of the ice and not giving a good rush team a lot of room, so that's something that makes me feel pretty good about," Flames head coach Ryan Huska said.

"We didn't get the result we wanted tonight. We probably deserved better. I know that doesn't mean anything at the end of the day, but I feel like our checking details were really good tonight."

Winnipeg held Calgary's power play to 0-for-5 while going scoreless on a pair of chances with a man advantage. The Jets blocked 14 shots Calgary's six.

"It's great to see in pre-season. It really carries over to regular," Niederreiter said.

Backlund and Huberdeau scored goals on redirections at 4:27 and 1:04 respectively in the third period.

The visitors led 2-0 at 15:59 of the second when Miller threaded a shot through traffic from the blue line to beat Vladar.

Niedererreiter took advantage of a complete Calgary defensive-zone breakdown with ample time to go forehand-backhand upstairs on Vladar at 14:48 of the first period.

Both clubs start their regular seasons on the road Wednesday. The Flames are in Vancouver to face the Canucks. The Jets meet the Oilers in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.