Kyle Pietz found guilty of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit case

A jury has found 36-year-old Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.

Balaquit vanished June 4, 2018, after going to work to clean Westcon Equipment and Rentals — Pietz’s former place of employment. Balaquit’s body has never been found and it’s not known how died.

The jury returned the verdict at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after a month-long trial with the foreperson announcing the verdict of guilty in court at around 7:45 p.m. They deliberated for approximately six hours before they reached their verdict.

Balaquit’s family members including his wife and two sons sat in the front row on one side of the courtroom as they have throughout the entirety of the trial. Family members of Pietz’s sat in a row of seats on the other side of the courtroom.

The Crown argued Pietz caused Balaquit’s death while robbing Balaquit of his bank cards and personal identification numbers at Westcon.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Crown attorney Brent Davidson argued Pietz disposed of Balaquit’s body somewhere north of Winnipeg towards Arborg, Man. and then took out $700 cash from Balaquit’s bank account from an ATM at a 7-Eleven on Ellice Avenue.

Court has heard Balaquit’s PINs were found on a sticky note stuck to a 7-Eleven bag in Pietz’s fridge.

The Crown argued for Pietz’s judicial interim release (bail) to be revoked now that he’s been convicted

Crown attorney Vanessa Gama told Justice Sadie Bond they will be seeking a life sentence.

Pietz’s lawyers argued he’s not a flight risk and his bail shouldn’t be revoked.

Justice Bond ruled Pietz will be taken into the custody while awaiting sentencing.