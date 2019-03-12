

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said they are looking for a Lac Du Bonnet, Man., area man reported missing March 5.

Alan Thomas Lowe, 67, is from Bird River and was last spoken with Feb. 26.

Police said no one has seen or heard from Lowe since then.

He is described as being five-foot-ten in height, weighing 230 pounds with brown eyes and grey/black hair.

Police said he wears glasses and may be driving a 2001 Lexus SUV with a Manitoba plate, GBD 513.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685 or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.