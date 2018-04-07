

CTV Winnipeg





Lac Du Bonnet RCMP are trying to locate 62-year-old Ronald Eugene Chagnon after he went missing Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said Chagnon may be driving a black 2000 Saturn vehicle.

He is described as five-foot-six, 141 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP are concerned for Chagnon’s well-being and asked anyone with information to call the Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311.