Lac Du Bonnet RCMP looking for missing man
RCMP are looking for Ronald Eugene Chagnon after he went missing Thursday. (Source: Lac Du Bonnet RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 2:03PM CST
Lac Du Bonnet RCMP are trying to locate 62-year-old Ronald Eugene Chagnon after he went missing Thursday afternoon.
RCMP said Chagnon may be driving a black 2000 Saturn vehicle.
He is described as five-foot-six, 141 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
RCMP are concerned for Chagnon’s well-being and asked anyone with information to call the Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311.