The daughter of a resident at Golden West Centennial Lodge wants to know why it took several weeks to learn about a deadly salmonella outbreak that hit the facility.

Three residents of the Winnipeg care home tested positive for the bacteria last month.

Two of them later died in hospital.

Health officials have not confirmed whether salmonella contributed to their deaths.

Holly Doan lives in Ottawa and is the primary contact for her 93-year-old mother who lives with advanced dementia. She is confined to a wheelchair at the 116-bed care home.

Doan told CTV Winnipeg in the past she has received emails from the supervisor on her mom’s floor and the home’s front office, but doesn’t know why she wasn’t contacted about the outbreak.

"Was I forgotten?," Doan said in a phone call Sunday.

The Public Agency of Canada said Friday 63 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella have been investigated across the country as of April 5th, 2019.

Ten of the cases were confirmed in Manitoba.

"I don’t know if my mom has been tested, showed symptoms, if the people with salmonella live on the same floor or share a dining table, that’s seems an error to me," she said.

Instead Doan said she learned about the outbreak from relatives who visited her mother on Thursday April 4.

Friday, the facility issued a media statement saying the cause of the intestinal illness was not found and precautions were lifted Tuesday April 2.

Golden West Centennial Lodge responds

Reached by phone Sunday, executive director Joyce Kristjansson said any resident that was ill, or was suspected of being ill was contacted directly by the facility.

She said the direct contacts GWCL has are the spokespeople for the individual residents, and the three-quarters of families that have an email address received an email blast.

Kristjansson said between seven and 10 updates about the outbreak were sent out in March and April to between 75 and 90 families.

Kristjansson said a routine meeting with families was held Wednesday, and as of Sunday morning she had not received any complaints about the communication of the outbreak.

Doan said when she learned about the outbreak Saturday, she sent an email to her contact at the facility, but as of Sunday had not heard back.

"I’m really sorry people died. No one knows at this point the cause of death. To my knowledge they went to hospital with health concerns and tested positive for salmonella," Kristjansson said.

"The Salvation Army Golden West Centennial Lodge had three residents test positive for Salmonella last month. During the investigation, all residents remained on their floors, and group activities were cancelled". said Kristjansson. She says families were notified by email, signs were posted of the restrictions and families were encouraged to limit visitors,” said Kristjansson in her statement to media on Friday.

“A thorough cleaning of the building was done. The Lodge cooperated with a Public Health investigation.”

In a statement emailed to CTV News, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said public health and the facility notified residents, families and staff of the outbreak.

"The last illness onset was March 15. Two of the three individuals with confirmed cases unfortunately passed away in hospital last month," said a spokesperson.

"Given that the outbreak was contained to the care home, no further public notification was issued. This is usual practice during a limited outbreak."

"I still don’t know if she was tested, if she lives on the same the floor," said Doan.

She said overall her mother’s care at the facility has been excellent, but how this situation was communicated didn’t meet her expectations.

Causes of Salmonella

Salmonella is a common bacteria that causes intestinal illness.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said symptoms may include diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and in some cases dehydration.

“Salmonella infection is usually caused by eating contaminated foods that have not been cooked properly such as raw meat, poultry and eggs. It can also be spread through raw milk products, touching raw pet treats or from not washing fruits and vegetables before eating them. It can also be spread from one person to another if individuals do not thoroughly wash their hands after using the bathroom,” a WRHA spokesperson said.

“The public can help protect themselves from Salmonella by always practicing proper food-handling and handwashing.”