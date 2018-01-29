Festival du Voyageur is a winter staple in Winnipeg. The annual event is weather dependent, running in the middle of February.

Last year, there was lots of snow, but so far this year it’s the opposite.

“It’s a very odd year this year because we’ve had a lot of snowfall in early winter, so November and December, and nothing has really fallen since then,” said Darrel Nadeau, executive director of Festival du Voyageur.

Nadeau said Festival has come up with a backup plan, partnering with a local business to make enough snow to produce sculptures. In total, 200 truckloads will be brought to Fort Gibraltar.

The lack of snow is also affecting businesses that need it.

“Some years are extremely busy, other years are slow, and it’s part of the business and you have to kind of roll with it,” said Jordan Brown, owner of White Out Snow Removal.

Brown said his business has had minimal staff this year, roughly 15 to 20 people, compared to last winter when up to 60 were employed.

For other winter businesses, less snow doesn’t hurt them.

A spokesperson for Springhill Winter Sports Park said the lack of the white stuff doesn’t affect them, as they have 100 per cent capability of making all the snow they need.

Currently, Springhill has a three-foot base of snow throughout the hill. The spokesperson said as long as it’s -10 C, they can make their own snow.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, 44.8 centimetres of snow fell in Winnipeg between Nov. 1 and Jan. 26. That’s a difference of about 60 centimetres compared to the same time last year, when 105.6 centimetres fell.

The City of Winnipeg said while there have been fewer overall snow clearing operations this winter compared to last, crews continue to work regular shifts.

A total of $33.8 million for snow clearing and ice control is set aside for the 2018 year. Roughly the same amount was budgeted for 2017, but the city said by September it was forecasting it to cost upwards of $36.4 million.

A city spokesperson said the final costs for snow clearing in 2017 will be available by the end of February.

In the meantime, Brown is waiting for a storm to roll in.

“Snow is great! I would love a blizzard in the next couple weeks. That would be a great thing for everybody in the snow removal business,” Brown said.

But for Festival du Voyageur, Nadeau said it doesn’t need any help from Mother Nature now.

“We’ve created a plan to bring in snow to make those sculptures. At this point, if we had a big snow dump it would be too late,” Nadeau said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting roughly 5 centimetres of snow for Winnipeg on Tuesday.