A Winnipeg Jets star is being credited with comforting children after an unruly passenger caused a flight to make an unscheduled stop in Paris, according to a media report from Finland.

Patrik Laine was a passenger on the flight Monday night from Malaga, Spain to Madrid to Helsinki, according to a report from newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

Another passenger told media the disturbance was caused by an intoxicated man, who officials said was removed from the plane by police in Paris.

The passenger said kids on the plane were upset by the incident, but their moods brightened when they realized the NHL star shooter was also on the plane.

Laine, who was reportedly travelling with friends and golf bags, chatted with the kids and took selfies with some of them, photos that were later shared to social media.

One of the boys he met with was wearing a cap with the logo for the Nashville Predators that Laine made a joke about, the boy’s parent told the paper, adding that Laine helped the kids relax and forget what happened.