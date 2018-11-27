Featured
Laine's 5-goal performance turns Winnipeg man into millionaire
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 11:38AM CST
A five-goal performance by the Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine over the weekend did more than just beat the St. Louis Blues - it also made a Winnipeg man a millionaire.
Sobeys automatically draws the name of a customer before NHL games involving teams in Western Canada. Prizes are awarded if a player for Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary or Vancouver scores three, four, or five goals in a game.
The Sobeys twitter account posted a message saying that Christopher Hayley of Winnipeg was the lucky winner.
Since Laine scored five goals, Hayley will receive the $1-million grand prize, as well as $100,000 and $1,000 in Sobeys/Safeway gift cards.