

The Canadian Press





A five-goal performance by the Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine over the weekend did more than just beat the St. Louis Blues - it also made a Winnipeg man a millionaire.

Sobeys automatically draws the name of a customer before NHL games involving teams in Western Canada. Prizes are awarded if a player for Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary or Vancouver scores three, four, or five goals in a game.

The Sobeys twitter account posted a message saying that Christopher Hayley of Winnipeg was the lucky winner.

Since Laine scored five goals, Hayley will receive the $1-million grand prize, as well as $100,000 and $1,000 in Sobeys/Safeway gift cards.