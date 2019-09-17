Restricted free agent and forward Patrick Laine said his linemates to date have become a topic of discussion in his contract talks with the Winnipeg Jets.

According to TSN, Laine shared the information with Pekka Jalonen of Finland's Iltalehti.

"When you're having contract negotiations, one thing always is who are you playing with," Laine explained, as translated by Jalonen for Winnipeg's TSN Radio 1290.

"With the merits I have, somewhere else I'd have an opportunity to play with the best players. Everybody who understands hockey knows that.”

"There are top lines and then there is our line. But I play with the guys I'm told to play."

Laine is a restricted free agent and has been in contract negotiations with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 21-year-old posted a career-low 30 goals and 50 points in 82 games last season. He played most of the season on a line centred by Brian Little.

Laine skates in Switzerland

On Monday, Laine skated in Switzerland with SC Bern of the National League – Switzerlands top tier Hockey League.

In a video posted to social media, Laine spoke with the team after skating and said it was an easy decision to practice with the them.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice flew to Finland to meet with Laine this summer.

-With files from TSN.ca