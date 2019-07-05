

CTV News Winnipeg





The federal government is giving $2.2 million towards projects to protect water quality across Lake Winnipeg’s expansive basin.

In announcing the funding Friday, it described the basin as “the heart giving life to all the lakes and rivers from Manitoba to Alberta, Ontario and the United States.”

The funding will flow over three years to 19 different projects under the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program, with the aim of reducing excessive nutrient loads that can feed toxic and nuisance algal blooms.

The projects include the RiverWatch student water quality monitoring program in the Prairie Spirit School Division that will receive $33,000. It will give southern Manitoba students, including Treaty 1 and 2 territory youth, hands-on science experience to help reduce phosphorus in the basin.

“A clean and healthy environment is Canada’s most precious resource,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna in a news release.

“By taking action to protect Lake Winnipeg’s freshwater resources, we’re supporting Manitoba’s economy. Lake Winnipeg generates millions of dollars of revenue through hydroelectricity, recreation, and commercial freshwater fishing.”

The minister also noted the cultural, social and economic significance of the lake, which is Canada’s sixth largest and the 11th largest freshwater lake in the world, to Indigenous communities in the region.

“Investing to protect and conserve our natural environment helps us to better adapt to climate change, strengthen our clean-growth economy, and protect Canada’s nature for generations to come,” she said.