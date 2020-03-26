WINNIPEG -- Lakeview Hecla Resort is closing immediately due to the global spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement on the resort’s website it’s shutting down because the “health and safety of our staff and guests continues to be our top priority.”

The statement said they hope the resort, located on the northern tip of Hecla Island, will reopen at the end of April, but they will reassess the situation at the time.

There are no cases of COVID-19 at the resort.

A number of businesses, stores and restaurants have closed across Manitoba due to COVID-19, which has left the city of Winnipeg at a standstill.