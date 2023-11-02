Lancers, Trojans, stay undefeated to claim championships in JV football action

Two of Winnipeg's high school football teams were crowned champions Wednesday night as Junior Varsity finals took place.

The JV 9 division kicked the night off as it was a battle between the Vincent Massey Trojans and the Grant Park Pirates.

Vincent Massey proved why they went undefeated this season as they put up 45 points against Grant Park, the final being 45-21.

That was followed by the JV 12 division. Another team, the Dakota Lancers, also trying to end their undefeated season with a championship.

They took on the Oak Park Raiders who finished second this year.

The Lancers flashed their high-power offence all night, claiming the championship with a 44-13 win.

Playoff action continues Thursday as another step is taken in finding out who will make the AAA and AAAA finals next week.