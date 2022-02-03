Lanes remain closed on Portage Avenue as crews continue to fight fire on Langside Street

A section of Portage Avenue remains closed as crews continue to fight a fire that erupted at a building on Langside Street Wednesday morning.

As of Thursday morning, all lanes on Portage Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Colony Street/ Memorial Boulevard remain closed to traffic.

The fire chief on scene told CTV News crews have been fighting the fire since it was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire chief said they have plans to demolish the building, but have not been able to yet as crews are still extinguishing the fire.

Graders, snow and ice removal equipment are in the area.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: PORTAGE AVE CLOSURE.

Sherbrook to Colony/Memorial.

Due to yesterdays fire all lanes remain closed.

This is an evolving situation, graders and snow/ice removal equipment are now on scene.#Winnipeg #WPGTraffic #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/ke8YDHP916 — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) February 3, 2022

-With files from CTV's Ainsley McPhail