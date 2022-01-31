Large blaze burning in East Kildonan neighbourhood
Multiple firefighters and police are currently responding to a large fire in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood.
The fire, located at London Street and Kimberly Avenue, appears to be at an apartment building under construction.
Roads in the area are closed.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
