Large fire burning in Brandon condo building

Videos posted to social media show flames shooting out of the roof of a condominium building at 1400 Pacific Avenue in Brandon on Sept. 21, 2021. (Source: Deveryn Ross/ Twitter) Videos posted to social media show flames shooting out of the roof of a condominium building at 1400 Pacific Avenue in Brandon on Sept. 21, 2021. (Source: Deveryn Ross/ Twitter)

