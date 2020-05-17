WINNIPEG -- A large fire is burning near Camperville, Man.

A spokesperson with the Province of Manitoba tells CTV News the local fire department is fighting the fire with help from the provincial Wildfire Program air attack.

Tankers also came out from Swan River, where they were pre-positioned, said the spokesperson.

In a matter of hours Sunday, the fire grew from 200 hectares to 1,100 hectares in size.

Camperville is located approximately 420 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, and is on the western shores of Lake Winnipegosis.

This is a developing story. More details to come…