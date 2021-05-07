Advertisement
Large fire shuts down portion of Sherbrook Street
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire on Sherbrook Street on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Scott Andersson/CTV News)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- A large fire has shut down a portion of Sherbrook Street Friday afternoon.
In a social media post around 2:30 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said Sherbrook is closed between Portage and Ellice Avenues.
CTV News Winnipeg observed a well-involved garage fire in a back lane. The garage appears to have sustained significant damage. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service could also been seen dealing with a fire in the house.
Manitoba Hydro crews are also on scene.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
-All photos were taken by CTV Photojournalist Scott Andersson.