WINNIPEG -- A large fire has shut down a portion of Sherbrook Street Friday afternoon.

In a social media post around 2:30 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said Sherbrook is closed between Portage and Ellice Avenues.







CTV News Winnipeg observed a well-involved garage fire in a back lane. The garage appears to have sustained significant damage. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service could also been seen dealing with a fire in the house.







Manitoba Hydro crews are also on scene.

This is a developing story. More details to come.



-All photos were taken by CTV Photojournalist Scott Andersson.