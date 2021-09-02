Advertisement
Large police presence outside of North End convenience store
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 6:06AM CST
Police on scene outside a convenience store at Flora Avenue and Salter Street.
WINNIPEG -- There was a large police presence outside of a North End convenience store on Wednesday night.
Though few details are known at this time, police tape could be seen outside the store at Flora Avenue and Salter Street.
There were also a number of police vehicles at the scene.
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story. More details to come.