A large-scale, coordinated firefight is underway south of Ashern as three wildfires burn.

Crews from several fire departments, including Altona, Morden and Portage La Prairie gathered at a command centre south of Ashern to discuss a plan of attack.

Water bombers scooped up water at nearby Dog Lake, flew over Highway 6 and dumped water on the fires, knocking out hot spots. Bulldozers scraped the earth around the fire drawing a protective perimeter, which crews hoped the fire wouldn't cross.

As water bombers attacked the fire from the air, Lynette and Alanna Larson fed the firefighters at the fire command centre while knowing they might have to rush home and pack up their belongings at a moment’s notice. Residents had been told in case of an evacuation, they’d have two hours to pack up and go.

“The closest (fire) to Ashern is probably about four miles,” said Robert Pike, deputy fire commissioner for municipal support at the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

“We’re setting a perimeter and we’re essentially letting the fire stay within that perimeter.”

At the fire command centre, helicopters surveyed the fire’s path. What the pilots saw helped guide the water bombers and, if necessary, evacuations.

One fire burning alongside Highway 6 shut down the highway from the junction of Highway 68 to Ashern Tuesday afternoon. Motorists were diverted to take Highway 325 to get to Ashern instead.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the RM of Grahamdale said two homes had been evacuated and no structures had burned.