WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg woman had an unwelcome surprise over the weekend when a large tree limb fell on her house.

Bev Magis was in the backyard of her Atlantic Avenue home on Sunday afternoon when she heard a loud noise.

"It was like a crashing sound, but then also I could hear that it sounded like something was rubbing against some shingles," she said.

When she went to investigate, she found a large section of a city boulevard tree had fallen on the veranda of her house.

Bev Magis said a large tree limb fell on her Atlantic Avenue home on July 25, 2021. (Source: Bev Magis)

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg confirmed the fallen tree limb had been reported on Sunday and said a crew was sent out to inspect it.

"The broken limb was found to be resting firmly on the veranda of the house," they told CTV News in an emailed statement.

Magis said city crews came on Monday to remove the limb and clean up the area. She said the tree was rotten, which she believes is why the tree limb fell on her house.

On July 26, 2021, city crews remove a large limb that had fallen on an Atlantic Avenue home in Winnipeg. (Source: Bev Magis)

She does not believe the tree caused significant damage to her home.

It is not the first time a tree on her street has had to come down. She said crews had to remove a tree in August 2017. Once it had been cut down, they found the tree was rotted on the inside.

Crews also found insects inside the tree.

City crews find a large insect in a rotted tree on Atlantic Avenue in Winnipeg in August 2017. (Source: Bev Magis)

The city spokesperson told CTV News property owners should report any damages to their insurer to find out if it is covered under their contract, or call 311 to report damage to their property.

They said so far this year, 311 has received 245 calls about trees or tree limbs that have fallen due to a variety of reasons, such as high winds or structural issues.

They said any trees or broken limbs that are found to be a safety concern are removed within a day or two.